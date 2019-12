× Bicyclist injured after collision with car

EL CAJON, Calif. – Crews rushed a bicyclist to the hospital after colliding with a car.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night on Broadway at Ballantyne Street in El Cajon.

The victim had significant injuries, officials added. It is unclear what lead up to the crash.

Police closed southbound lanes at Broadway and Ballantyne Street during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.