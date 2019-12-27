Truck driver suffers major injuries in rollover crash near Julian

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a water tanker truck that rolled over Friday on Highway 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

A stretch of Highway 78 near Witch Creek was closed to traffic for the rescue operation and cleanup.

#StarIC near Witch Creek [update] Hwy 78 is expected to be closed for an extended period, please find an alternate route around the area. pic.twitter.com/Uk8SYp6awK — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 27, 2019