Truck driver suffers major injuries in rollover crash near Julian

Posted 3:08 PM, December 27, 2019, by

A water tanker overturned on Highway 78 at Old Julian Highway. Photo: Cal Fire)

SAN DIEGO — The driver of a water tanker truck that rolled over Friday on Highway 78 near the community of Ballena was taken to a trauma center with major injuries, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 78 at Old Julian Highway, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez, who said the unidentified driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

A stretch of Highway 78 near Witch Creek was closed to traffic for the rescue operation and cleanup.

