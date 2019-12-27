Teen boy busted at border with hundreds of lbs. of meth

CALEXICO, Calif. — Officers say they stopped a 16-year-old boy from smuggling hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine into the U.S. at a Calexico border crossing.

CBP stopped the teen at the Calexico West port of entry around noon on Dec. 24. CBP says officers referred his vehicle for further inspection and a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the several parts of the car.

Ultimately, authorities found more than 200 packages of meth stashed in door panels, a seat and the spare tire, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The drugs weighed about 220 pounds and were worth an estimated $264,444.

The teen boy, a U.S. citizen, was arrested for his alleged smuggling attempt and turned over to Homeland Security agents. He was then taken to Imperial County Juvenile Detention Center where he will wait to face charges, CBP said.