× Shock jock Don Imus dies at 79

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Radio host Don Imus died Friday at 79, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Imus, who hosted “Imus In the Morning,” died Friday morning in College Station, Texas, a representative said. He had been hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

The cause of death was not provided.

Imus, who was known for controversial comments and pranks, ran his show for nearly 50 years before it went off air in March of 2018.