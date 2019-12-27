Man wearing wig robs North County bank

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man got away after robbing a bank Friday afternoon in Fallbrook, authorities said.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Chase Bank in the 1000 block of South Mission Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was seen getting into a dark-colored sedan before heading southwest.

About 30 minutes later, deputies with the Fallbrook Substation found the car in the 700 block of Alturas Road, but the thief was not located.

The man was described as white, 5’10” with a thin build. He was wearing a dark curly wig, slacks, a dress shirt and a tie.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call detectives at 760-451-3100.