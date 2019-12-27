× Man suspected of DUI after crashing into Jack in the Box

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of DUI after he crashed an SUV into the side of an Imperial Beach Jack in the Box, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:05 a.m. at the restaurant on Palm Avenue near Ninth Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Cliff Rinder said.

A man behind the wheel of a Jeep SUV lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and struck the side of the building, but did not crash through the wall, Rinder said.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, then booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI, the lieutenant said, adding that the man’s name and age were not immediately available.

A passenger was in the Jeep at the time of the crash, but it was not immediately clear if that person was injured, Rinder said.