SAN DIEGO — A male hiker who suffered a knee injury on a remote trail in the Santa Ysabel Preserves Friday was located by San Diego County Sheriff’s Department rescuers.

The incident was reported at 2:15 p.m. The hiker dislocated a knee roughly 1 mile from the trail entrance, said sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca.

Rescuers found him about 24 minutes later and transported him from the trail so he could receive medical care, Amavisca said.