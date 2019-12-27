Deserving San Diego family receives a holiday surprise

SAN DIEGO -- A family in Otay Ranch got a Christmas Eve surprise at their door when they needed it most.

Our FOX 5 van was full of gifts for three kids and their mom during one of the hardest years of their lives. The mom lost her job this year when an Otay Mesa junkyard caught fire in May, ruining the entire facility.

She has since found work, but as many parents could understand, was having a hard time delivering Christmas for all three of her young kids.

Heather Lake, along with the local organization Kids on the Go, surprised the family on our morning show.

