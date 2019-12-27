Crews rescue 2 people from SeaWorld roller coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews rescued two people from a roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego Friday night, authorities said.

The two park guests were preparing to exit Tidal Twister when they became stuck and were unable to get off of the ride's unloading dock, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SeaWorld called SDFD for help removing the passengers. Fire department personnel arrived shortly after 10 p.m. and rescue crews safely freed the guests within 20 minutes.

"SeaWorld will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride in conjunction with the ride manufacturer and the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health prior to re-opening," SeaWorld spokesman David Koontz wrote in an email to FOX 5.

Earlier this month, the ride broke down with more than 30 people on board.

The roller coaster first opened in May, but was temporarily closed two weeks later due to an operational issue. The ride is elevated about 16 feet off the ground and reaches speeds up to 30 miles per hour.