Cowboy talks about horse rescue of driver from flooded road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIJUANA RIVER VALLEY, Calif. – A cowboy who used his horse to ferry a stranded driver to safety talked about the rescue Friday with FOX 5.

Armando Rios lives near the Tijuana River Valley. He and his noble steed, Tucan, came to the rescue Thursday, when a FedEx truck got stuck trying to cross a flooded stretch of Hollister Street. Rios rode the white horse out to the truck and told the driver to hop on.

"Our community here of cowboys and cowgirls -- we like to help each other -- and he needed help and I hopped on my horse," Rios said. "I just came to the window and said, 'Hey, lets go buddy….there is no way around here,' and he was like, 'OK, lets go!'"

Rios has been training horses for more than 20 years. Some locals call him a horse whisperer, but like any real hero, he's modest.

“I am gifted a little more than others, but I love to teach people and I am a horse trainer and people trainer, and I love to give what I know -- sometimes even for free," he said.

With more wet weather in the forecast next week, Rios says this probably won't be the last time he and Tucan help a stranger who gets caught trying to cross a flooded stretch of road.

"Every time it rains, someone gets stuck in there," Rios said with a laugh. "So just be careful next time when it rains and it gets high."