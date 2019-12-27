Californians warned not to drive to Vegas as snow, ice close roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Californians headed for a weekend in Las Vegas should reconsider driving, officials said Friday, as a winter storm caused hours-long delays.

Interstate 15 was closed in both directions at the state line between California and Nevada as crews worked to remove as much as three feet of snow and ice, Caltrans said around 9 a.m. The agency strongly advised against driving through the region.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow fell at elevations as low as 3,000 feet between southern Nevada and Southern California on Thursday.

FOX 5 spoke with one San Diego family that spent nearly 24 hours on the road to Vegas trying to find an alternative route.

The Stiblane family left Del Mar at 7 a.m. Thursday. Deterred from

I-15, they spent two hours on state Route 138, before that highway was closed due to snow and ice too.

The family turned back, next trying Interstate 210 through Death Valley. When they finally made it through the rain and snow to the I-15 interchange, they were delayed by a freeway closure once again.

Finally allowed to use the interstate, the Stiblanes arrived at Treasure Island hotel at 5 a.m. Friday morning, 22 hours after they departed San Diego County.

Snow shut down highways in San Diego County as well, Thursday.

All eastbound lanes of I-8 were closed just past Alpine for several hours, and eastbound state Route 78 and 79 were closed in the Santa Ysabel area. All three highways reopened after several hours.

Hitting the road this weekend? Make sure to check our live traffic map first.