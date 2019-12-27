Authorities identify man shot by stepfather after threatening mother with knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old man who was shot to death by his stepfather when he threatened his mother with a knife in Encinitas.

The shooting occurred Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Greenlake Drive, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Robert Dean was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, Blevins said.

Barbara Miller, 80, called the sheriff's department to report her adult son was threatening her, Blevins said.

The stepfather, identified as 74-year-old William Miller, "armed himself with a gun and shot the son," Blevins said.

Barbara Miller was not injured and William Miller was questioned by detectives, Blevins said.