Authorities identify man shot by stepfather after threatening mother with knife

Posted 9:34 PM, December 27, 2019, by and
Data pix.

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old man who was shot to death by his stepfather when he threatened his mother with a knife in Encinitas.

The shooting occurred Monday at a home in the 1200 block of Greenlake Drive, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Robert Dean was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, Blevins said.

Barbara Miller, 80, called the sheriff's department to report her adult son was threatening her, Blevins said.

The stepfather, identified as 74-year-old William Miller, "armed himself with a gun and shot the son," Blevins said.

Barbara Miller was not injured and William Miller was questioned by detectives, Blevins said.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 33.035335 by -117.270356.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.