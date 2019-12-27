Amber Alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman, 3-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. -- California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Friday after a 3-year-old girl was allegedly abducted.

Josephine Lujan was last seen with her mother, Christina Lujan, 39 around 1:50 p.m. in Garden Grove, a city in northern Orange County, according to CHP. Christina should be considered "armed and dangerous," authorities said.

Josephine is 3'3", 45 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black boots.

Her mother is 5'4", 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The vehicle is a 2012 gold Ford Escape with California license plate No. 6ZPF343.

CHP activated the alert on behalf of the Garden Grove Police Department in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Diego counties.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, the mother or her child should call 911.