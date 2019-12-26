Wood chipper comes loose from truck, causes freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — A wood chipper trailer came loose from a landscaping truck and hit another vehicle on the freeway Thursday, sparking a small fire and forcing authorities to shut down multiple lanes.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 near Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area, California Highway Patrol said. After the chipper detached and hit another car, gas started to leak onto the freeway, sparking a small fire.

CHP shut down three lanes in the area while firefighters made sure the flames didn’t spread and tried to contain the leak. Officials did not immediately say if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Officials then had to wait to clear the tank of any remaining diesel before they could tow the truck out of the way, CHP said.

