Mission Valley flooding impacts post-holiday shoppers

SAN DIEGO – The day after Christmas, most of us eyeball at least one gift we want to return or exchange, but when should you do it?

One father of two girls made a trip to Fashion Valley Mall Thursday to buy some notepads that just went on sale.

“It’s not too bad, it’s pretty low key,” said Matt Sterling.

But as the day went on, the parking lot started to jam up.

“Honestly, I didn’t think it would be that bad, but it’s bad,” said Pablo Rojo. “I have just a couple of returns, exchanges, and I’m buying more.”

The online retail platform Oracle predicts four out of five people will return at least one gift this holiday season. Many shops, predicting the foot traffic, launched brand new deals Thursday.

The biggest challenge was getting to Fashion Valley Mall.

“I know it always gets flood right here, so, I go to the 163 to Friars Road,” Rojo said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reminds people that standing water on the road is never OK to drive through, even if it’s at a standstill or you have a high-profile vehicle.