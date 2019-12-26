Men rescued after trying to drive Charger through flooded road

A lifeguard makes his way toward a group of men trapped in a Dodge Charger after trying to cross a flooded road in Mission Valley.

SAN DIEGO — A group of men got stuck after the driver of a Dodge Charger tried to cross through a flooded stretch of road in Mission Valley Thursday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue sent a lifeguard rescue team to Camino De La Reina, which had flooded near the San Diego River and state Route 163, around 6 a.m.

The silver Charger was stuck with water at least halfway up its tires. The driver of a lifted truck stopped and helped at least one person out of the vehicle before lifeguards arrived.

The rescuers waded out toward the vehicle with a small raft, but ultimately escorted the remaining passengers out of the water on foot, using a tool to test the depth and safety of their path.

The road had been clearly marked with flood warnings.

Rain was expected to continue Thursday, with a winter storm warning in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for mountains in San Diego County. More flooding will be possible until conditions dry up Friday morning, forecasters say.

