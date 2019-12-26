Man, 62, goes missing from Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 62-year-old man.

Paul Mikkelsen was last seen at 3 a.m. Thursday at a home in Oceanside, where he was visiting family. Mikkelsen suffers from medical conditions that require help from a caretaker.

He was described as white, 6’2″, 250 pounds with short gray hair and green eyes. He was wearing black sweatpants and a white long-sleeved shirt. He is believed to be driving a white 2017 Honda with California license plate 7YWA301.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.

