Lifeguards try to help FedEx driver stuck on flooded road near border

Posted 11:49 AM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, December 26, 2019

SkyFOX had to return to the airport to refuel. We will stream again if the helicopter is able to return to the rescue.

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards sent a rescue team to help a FedEx driver who got stuck on a flooded road not far from the border late Thursday morning.

The driver got stuck around 11:30 a.m. on Hollister Street near Monument Road in the Tijuana River Valley, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Water was up above the truck’s wheels.

A man on a horse could be seen walking through the water and checking on the man as lifeguards gathered a short distance away on drier ground.

The truck was still stuck as of 12:15 p.m., though rescuers appeared to be suiting up to wade into the water with a small raft.

The water rescue was at least the second of the day for San Diego County as a winter storm brought rain and snow to the region. Earlier Thursday, lifeguards walked a group of men out of knee-deep water in the Mission Valley area after they tried to drive a Charger through the flooded street.

Rain was expected to continue through Thursday before conditions dried up Friday morning. Get your full forecast here.

Google Map for coordinates 32.544306 by -117.090958.

