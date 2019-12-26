Lifeguards try to help FedEx driver stuck on flooded road near border

SkyFOX had to return to the airport to refuel. We will stream again if the helicopter is able to return to the rescue.

SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards sent a rescue team to help a FedEx driver who got stuck on a flooded road not far from the border late Thursday morning.

The driver got stuck around 11:30 a.m. on Hollister Street near Monument Road in the Tijuana River Valley, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. Water was up above the truck’s wheels.

A man on a horse could be seen walking through the water and checking on the man as lifeguards gathered a short distance away on drier ground.

The truck was still stuck as of 12:15 p.m., though rescuers appeared to be suiting up to wade into the water with a small raft.

The water rescue was at least the second of the day for San Diego County as a winter storm brought rain and snow to the region. Earlier Thursday, lifeguards walked a group of men out of knee-deep water in the Mission Valley area after they tried to drive a Charger through the flooded street.

Rain was expected to continue through Thursday before conditions dried up Friday morning. Get your full forecast here.

