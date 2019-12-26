Heavy snow shuts down East County highways

SAN DIEGO — The road to Mount Laguna and other mountain communities was shut down in East County Thursday due to heavy snow.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 were closed at East Willows Road around 8 a.m. due to weather conditions, Caltrans said. East Willows Road is located near Alpine and just west of Viejas Casino & Resort.

Westbound lanes remained open through the area, according to Caltrans.

A short time after announcing the I-8 closure, Caltrans announced that authorities were also closing eastbound state Route 78 and state Route 79 in the Santa Ysabel area due to the snow.

Palomar Mountain had received about 10 inches of snow by 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Pine Valley reported snowfall of about 2 inches, with the Ranchita area receiving 4 inches of snow.

Steady rain is expected throughout San Diego County Thursday with more snow in the mountains, NWS predicts. Snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,500 feet.

San Diegans from communities including Jamul and Pine Valley reached out to FOX 5 to say they had spotted snow coming down in their neighborhood.

