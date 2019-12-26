Extension cord blamed for house fire 

Posted 3:50 PM, December 26, 2019, by

An electrical extension cord caused a house to catch fire Thursday in the South Encanto community, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO — An electrical extension cord caused a house to catch fire Thursday in the South Encanto community, authorities said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the single- story home at 7815 Skyline Drive, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes and confined it to a single bedroom, Munoz said.

There were no injuries, but two adult residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, she said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.