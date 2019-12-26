Extension cord blamed for house fire
SAN DIEGO — An electrical extension cord caused a house to catch fire Thursday in the South Encanto community, authorities said.
The fire was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the single- story home at 7815 Skyline Drive, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.
Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes and confined it to a single bedroom, Munoz said.
There were no injuries, but two adult residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, she said.
32.702144 -117.032078