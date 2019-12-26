× Extension cord blamed for house fire

SAN DIEGO — An electrical extension cord caused a house to catch fire Thursday in the South Encanto community, authorities said.

The fire was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the single- story home at 7815 Skyline Drive, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within 15 minutes and confined it to a single bedroom, Munoz said.

There were no injuries, but two adult residents were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, she said.