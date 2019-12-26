Downtown power outage knocks out lights for 1,700

SAN DIEGO — A power outage knocked out the lights for about 1,700 people in downtown San Diego and surrounding neighborhoods Thursday.

The outage started just after 10 a.m. and was affecting an estimated 1,692 people in neighborhoods near downtown and Balboa Park, including Center City and Golden Hill.

San Diego Gas & Electric was aware of the outage and hoped to restore power by 1 p.m., the utility said. It was not immediately clear what knocked out power in the first place.

You can check SDG&E’s live outage map here.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.