SAN DIEGO — Crews were working Thursday evening to rescue a dog that fell down a cliff in University City, fire officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received a call around 6:08 p.m. about the incident near Arriba Street and Regents Road.

San Diego Humane Society officers were on standby to assist with the rescue.

Right now: Our Humane Officers are on standby, ready to assist @SDFD as they attempt to rescue a dog who fell down a vertical drop near the tracks near Arriba St. & Regents Rd. in University City. — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) December 27, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.