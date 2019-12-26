Border Patrol finds 244 lbs. of pot stashed near border

BOULEVARD, Calif. — US Border Patrol agents discovered a cache of marijuana, valued at nearly $98,000, left by drug smugglers in the East County community of Boulevard, a spokesman said Thursday.

The agents found 244 pounds of cannabis in five burlap bundles modified with backpack-style straps about 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, said Border Patrol agent Jarrett Decker, but the smugglers remain at large.

Agents turned over the contraband to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Decker said.