Border Patrol finds 244 lbs. of pot stashed near border

Posted 1:48 PM, December 26, 2019, by

U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered a cache of marijuana, valued at nearly $98,000, left by drug smugglers in the East County community of Boulevard. (Photos: US Border Patrol)

BOULEVARD, Calif.  — US Border Patrol agents discovered a cache of marijuana, valued at nearly $98,000, left by drug smugglers in the East County community of Boulevard, a spokesman said Thursday.

The agents found 244 pounds of cannabis in five burlap bundles modified with backpack-style straps about 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, said Border Patrol agent Jarrett Decker, but the smugglers remain at large.

Agents turned over the contraband to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Decker said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.