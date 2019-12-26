1 person killed in rollover crash

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Thursday morning when they rolled their car at a rural intersection near Warner Springs, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of San Felipe and Montezuma Valley roads, nearly 5 miles southeast of Warner Springs, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle occupied by three people overturned and was blocking northbound lanes on San Felipe Road, Bettencourt said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

No details about the victim were immediately available and it was not immediately clear if the other occupants were injured in the crash.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:50 a.m., shutting down San Felipe Road from Montezuma Valley Road to state Route 78.