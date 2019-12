SAN DIEGO — One person was taken to a hospital Thursday evening after they were ejected from a vehicle that went over the side of a road in Pauma Valley, authorities said.

The collision happened on state Route 76 near Brodie Boulevard, according to a tweet by Cal Fire San Diego.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vehicle over the side traffic collision on Hwy 76 near Bodie Blvd in Pauma Valley. One patient has been ejected and crews are attempting to locate. Eastbound lanes are blocked but traffic control has been established.#WildernessIC pic.twitter.com/tFwM2X1NNZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 27, 2019

The extent of the person’s injuries was not yet known.

Eastbound lanes on SR-76 were temporarily blocked.