Fire gets dangerously close to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A tractor-trailer became fully engulfed in flames, getting dangerously close to a nearby tank filled with 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel. Luckily, firefighters were able to put it out by working quickly to keep the blaze from spreading.

The fire started around 6:45 p.m. at the Salt Works on Bay Boulevard in Chula Vista, west of Interstate 5, according to Brendan Barahura, battalion chief for the Chula Vista Fire Department.

After the fire was extinguished, a hazmat team was deployed to remove the remaining diesel fuel from the trailer.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

