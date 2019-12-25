× Christmas Eve crash sends two to hospital

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A vehicle driver arrested on suspicion of DUI and his passenger were recuperating in a hospital Wednesday from injuries suffered late Christmas Eve when their sedan jumped a curb and crashed into a tree, trapping them inside.

Chula Vista Police Department watch commander Lt. Gino Grippo said the incident occurred at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Palomar Street and Santa Alicia Avenue.

“A bystander said the sedan crashed into a tree and sheered off a light post in the median,” Grippo said.

The driver, identified only as a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Grippo said, and was then released to a hospital for treatment.

Grippo adding that there may have been another unidentified vehicle involved in the incident which fled the scene.

Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief David Albright said a full rescue response, which included a fire truck, two engines and an ambulance, responded to the accident scene.

“The man and his passenger were pinned in their vehicle on one side of the tree,” Albright said. “It took firefighters about 15 minutes to cut them out.”

Albright said both crash victims sustained minor injuries.