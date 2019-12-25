Christmas dinner on the fly? These local places are open

SAN DIEGO — For those who just have to eat out, there are a few restaurants open for business in San Diego on Christmas Day.

As a result of an increasing number of people dining out for the holidays, numerous restaurant chains are open.

Those include: Benihana, Boston Market, Buca di Beppo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chuck E Cheese, Denny’s, Hard Rock Cafe, Home Town Buffet, IHOP, McDonald’s, Macaroni Grill, McCormick & Schmick’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Panda Express, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Starbucks.

Numerous other San Diego eateries are also available for delivery through Uber Eats. Those are: Sombrero Mexican, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Panda Express, Oscar’s Authentic Mexican Food, Filiberto’s Mexican Food, Jack in the Box, Crest Cafe and Taqueria Revolucion.

