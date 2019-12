KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Interstate 5 over the Grapevine pass has been shut down due to multiple stuck vehicles and heavy snowfall.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Grapevine pass around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers said priority will be to assist vehicles already on the pass to the other side, followed by clearing the roadway.

There is no estimate for reopening at this time.

As a winter storm passes through southern California, drivers are urged to slow down on the roads.