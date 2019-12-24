× Gas leak shuts down parts of Broadway in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A gas leak shut down a three-block stretch of Broadway, according to the Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The leak happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. at 1258 Broadway in El Cajon. By 3 p.m. firefighters said the pipe remained “broken and blowing.” SDG&E was on scene working to repair it.

Broadway was closed between 2nd and Oro Streets. There is no word yet on when it will re-open to traffic.

The leak was caused by a driver who crashed into a gas main and broke it at a business. Nearby businesses evacuated on their own. Those who haven’t been told to evacuate sheltered in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.