Gas leak shuts down parts of Broadway in El Cajon

Posted 3:32 PM, December 24, 2019, by

The gas leak happened at 1258 Broadway in El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A gas leak shut down a three-block stretch of Broadway, according to the Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The leak happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. at 1258 Broadway in El Cajon. By 3 p.m. firefighters said the pipe remained “broken and blowing.” SDG&E was on scene working to repair it.

Broadway was closed between 2nd and Oro Streets. There is no word yet on when it will re-open to traffic.

The leak was caused by a driver who crashed into a gas main and broke it at a business. Nearby businesses evacuated on their own. Those who haven’t been told to evacuate sheltered in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.807905 by -116.937752.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.