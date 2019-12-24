Eroding bluff worries Encinitas homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Two days after a fire took a home along the bluffs in Encinitas, concern by neighbors grew over the stability of the ground surrounding the homes on the block.

“We are going to get a geologist out here to get another look,” said Joe Kudla, who lives two doors down from the destroyed home many believe Charlie Chaplin once lived in.

The fire was reported around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the house on Neptune Avenue, near Jupiter Street. It started on the roof but soon spread to the whole house. A woman inside was able to get out unharmed.

“It’s always scary when a neighbor loses a bluff," added Kudla. "When you have one that’s that large, it’s alarming.”

The City of Encinitas sent out a geology team to give it a closer look. However, since the bluff doesn’t sit on city property, they encourage homeowners to reach out to experts on their own, something Kudla has already done.

“Is it going to domino and widen?” questioned Pat Abbott, professor of Geology at San Diego State University.

Abbott saw the video from the FOX 5 drone showing what the cliffside looks like. He believes neighboring homes are probably safe for now but says that can change in the coming weeks and months.

“It’s eyesight, just looking at it,” he said of determining how safe the area is. He said you can size it up fairly quickly “once you assess how the rocks are formed, and how they may have been amplified.”