Deputies arrest man with knife after standoff

VISTA, Calif. -- A man is in custody after getting into a standoff with deputies, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies received a call around 10 a.m. Tuesday of a man, identified as David Torres, 49, who had allegedly assaulted a female with a deadly weapon in a home near Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek in Vista. Deputies said Torres was known to law enforcement after past contacts.

Deputies arrived to find a female victim and Torres, 49 on the second floor of the residence. Torres told deputies if they came up he was "going to blast them," the sheriff's department added.

The victim, who deputies believe is the girlfriend of Torres, had minor injuries, including cuts and scratches to her arm. Deputies added Torres had a knife, which he used to attack his girlfriend.

After numerous attempts to get Torres out, deputies obtained a search warrant and attempted to use pepper spray on him. He remained combative and was challenging them to come upstairs, officials said.

Torres was hiding in a closet and still not wanting to come out. A dog was deployed to help arrest Torres. He was charged with domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.