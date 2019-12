× Christmas Eve earthquake rattles Riverside County

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck Riverside County as many residents were sitting down for a Christmas Eve dinner, or celebrating the third night of Hanukkah.

The earthquake struck around 5:24 p.m. Tuesday in Idyllwild, a community in Riverside County east of Murrieta, according to USGS.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.