SAN DIEGO — A crash in Kearny Mesa caused the connector ramp from the northbound State Route 163 to westbound State Route 52 to close.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday after a car smashed into a light pole, toppling it, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Crews were able to move the pole out of the lanes. They are currently working to cover exposed wires.

There are no reports of injuries.

There is no word yet on when the connector ramp will open again.