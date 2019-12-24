Badly injured driver rescued after crash near Carrizo Gorge

JACUMBA, Calif. — One person was seriously injured in a solo-vehicle accident that briefly left the motorist trapped inside the wreckage on Interstate 8 near the Imperial County line.

The crash was first reported about 11:25 a.m. on the freeway at Carrizo Gorge, Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez said.

“One person was trapped in their vehicle, and firefighters had to extricate them before they were transported by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez described the unidentified person’s injuries as “major.”

Carrizo Gorge is an 8.2-mile lightly trafficked out and back trail located near Jacumba in rural East San Diego County.

No information on the cause of the crash was immediately available.