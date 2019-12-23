Suspect faces judge decades after Ramona double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Murder and attempted murder charges were filed Monday against a man suspected of opening fire at a child's birthday party in Ramona 32 years ago, killing two men -- including the youngster's father -- and wounding two others, then hiding out in Mexico until his arrest earlier this year.

Jose Angel Solorio, who turned 60 on Sunday, was extradited from Mexico and booked into San Diego Central Jail on Friday for allegedly shooting the victims on June 7, 1987, during a family celebration at 714 B St., sheriff's Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Solorio faces life imprisonment if convicted of all charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Brian Erickson, who said the shooting broke out following an argument over purchasing more beer for the party.

Erickson said Solorio, then 27, got into an argument with several people at the party, which was held in celebration of a 4-year-old girl's birthday.

Following the argument, Solorio left the party, but returned 15 minutes later with a gun and opened fire, striking two men in the apartment, another man in the doorway of the apartment and a fourth man who was returning to the home with beer, the prosecutor alleged.

Two of the victims, German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21, died at the scene of the shooting. Authorities did not specify the two men's relationship to each other, nor which was the father of the 4-year-old girl.

Solorio was located in March in Mexico and taken into custody. Erickson said Solorio had "run-ins" with Mexican authorities that aided in locating and arresting him, but specific details regarding his encounters with Mexican law enforcement were not disclosed.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Brannigan honored the prosecution's request for $5 million bail, stating he felt Solorio represented a flight risk and a risk to the community.

Solorio is scheduled to return to court Jan. 3 for a status conference.