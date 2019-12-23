SDPD sergeant arrested for domestic violence

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A San Diego Police Department sergeant was arrested for domestic violence-related charges Sunday.

The Carlsbad Police Department responded to the home of SDPD Sergeant Don Williams after receiving a report of domestic violence, police said.

The sergeant was off-duty and inside his home. Carlsbad police officers placed Sergeant Williams under arrest and booked him into Vista Jail.

Chief David Nisleit has removed Sergeant Williams’ police officer powers and placed him on unpaid leave.

Sergeant Williams has been with SDPD for over 22 years and was assigned to Mid-City Division investigations.