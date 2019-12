× Roof fire burns North County home

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Firefighters battled a roof fire at a home Sunday night.

It happened around 10:47 p.m. on Neptune Avenue in Encinitas. The residential blaze shot flames and smoke out of the roof of the house, as crews with the Encinitas Fire Department worked to put it out.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.