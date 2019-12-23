Rainy Monday commute kicks off wet holiday week

SAN DIEGO — A storm brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to San Diego overnight, and residents all over the county headed to work on wet roads.

The storm is the first of two Pacific storms that will hit Southern California this week. A colder cell arriving Christmas night and lasting through Thursday will see temperatures plummeting and rain levels increasing, weather officials said.

Check live traffic conditions for your commute here.

“Most substantial rain and mountain snow will occur through Monday, with another round Christmas night through Thursday,” a weather service report said.

POURING in Carlsbad – as the first of 2 storms hit the San Diego area ☔️ pic.twitter.com/mVZ33Dx2Wr — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) December 23, 2019

Monday’s forecast calls for rainfall in the .5- to 1-inch range across the region.

Localized urban flooding is possible with the flash flood risk low, the NWS said.

Snow levels will be at 5,500 to 6,000 Monday, falling to 5,000 feet early Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the San Bernardino County mountains above 5,000 feet. Snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet.

Rainfall will end Friday with dry weather likely next weekend, according to forecasters. Another Pacific storm could arrive by New Year’s Eve.