Firefighters rescue man trapped under fallen tree in LA

Posted 8:31 AM, December 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:47AM, December 23, 2019
LOS ANGELES -- Firefighters rescued a man trapped under a fallen tree in Los Angeles Monday morning.

The tree fell in Echo Park, northeast of downtown L.A., around 8 a.m. The branches took down utility wires and hit a building as they fell, KTLA reports.

Dozens of firefighters worked to maneuver the large tree so they could free the man. Around 8:30 a.m. they were able to pull the victim out and place him on a stretcher. He was put in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the tree to collapse, but it came as a winter storm hit Southern California, bringing wind and rain across the region.

