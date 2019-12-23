× Man found dead under motorcycle near resort

SAN DIEGO — The body of a man who’d been reported missing on Sunday was found pinned under a motorcycle in a levee off a Borrego Springs road Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:15 a.m. from a person who reported finding the man near the 1100 block of Tilting T Drive, between the Borrego Springs and Club Circle resorts, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Strickland said. His name and age were not immediately released.

Investigators were attempting to determine when the crash occurred, the officer said.