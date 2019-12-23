Backed up storm drain floods street, traps driver in PB

SAN DIEGO — A driver got stranded on a flooded road in Pacific Beach Monday morning.

The driver got stuck around 6 a.m. on Pacific Beach Drive between Dawes Street and Everts Street. The white sedan could be seen with its hazard lights on in the middle of the flooded road as lifeguards and firefighters gathered on drier ground.

The flooding came during a morning rainstorm, and officials said some kind of backup in a nearby storm drain allowed water to pool rapidly.

Lifeguards prepared for a water rescue, but by around 6:30 a.m. some of the water had drained out of the area, and the driver was able to move to safety on their own.

Officials closed Pacific Beach Drive between Cass and Everts streets. They also closed southbound Dawes Street and Oliver Street.