Last-minute holiday shoppers hit the malls

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- The winter storm hitting San Diego Monday took a break for just long enough to let last-minute shoppers get their final gifts in Carlsbad.

"I brought my raincoat so if it was pouring like it was this morning I was fully prepared," said Martin Bizal.

By early evening it was still chilly, but not a single drop of rain coming out of the sky. With only two days until Christmas people were willing to brave any kind of weather or traffic.

"We do this every year, we will be shopping tomorrow. It’s a tradition," said Mike Ray.

When the shopping is all done, there’s one thing you can’t control, and that’s the weather. So what is the perfect Christmas weather for San Diegans?

"Sixty-five, 70 and sunny," said Bizal.

"Cold in the morning and a little snow," said Ray.

While others said Monday's winter storm was the perfect weather.