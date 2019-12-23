Firefighters conduct water rescue near border

SAN DIEGO — Crews were working a water rescue Monday near the Tijuana River Valley, according to firefighters with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The call came in around 1:05 p.m. Monday for a rescue at 3032 Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro, close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The SDFD lifeguard river rescue team is at the scene and working with Customs & Border Protection on this incident. Firefighters and a battalion chief an en route.

