Driver stuck on flooded road in Midway District

SAN DIEGO — A driver got stranded on a flooded street in the Midway District Monday morning.

The driver got stuck on Midway Drive near Barnett Avenue, not far from the old post office, around 7 a.m. Lifeguards and firefighters were headed to the area to help, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

It was already the second water rescue of the morning, as another driver got stranded on a flooded street in Pacific Beach about an hour earlier.

A storm hovering over Southern California brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the county overnight Monday and was expected to last through the evening.

