Woman’s body found near hiking trail

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in Tecolote Canyon Park near Mission Valley.

A white female in her mid to late 20’s was found deceased Saturday, police said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the woman’s body and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim has been not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.