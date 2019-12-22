Woman shot during marijuana robbery

SAN DIEGO — A woman is in the hospital after being shot during a marijuana transaction. The man who did it is still at large.

It happened around 7:48 p.m. Saturday on Biola Avenue and Alosta Street in Nestor, a community near San Ysidro.

It started when a 20-year-old man placed an ad on social media to sell marijuana, the San Diego Police Department said. A 19-year-old woman and 18-year-old man responded to the ad and met the victim in his car.

Police said the 18-year-old man took out a gun and hit the victim repeatedly in the head in an attempt to steal the pot. During the time he was hitting the victim, the gun went off twice, striking the female in the left shoulder with a bullet.

The robber got out of the car and ran away.

The woman was taken to the hospital by the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old man is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5″, 150 pounds and a thin build. He was wearing a white hat, black hoodie and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.