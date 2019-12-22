Volunteers serve holiday meals to hundreds of homeless residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Volunteers with San Diego Rescue Mission served meals to hundreds of homeless residents Saturday.

The annual event was held in the Bankers Hill neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

More than 250 volunteers prepared meals of pork loin, broccoli, potatoes and more as a live band played for those in attendance.

“We know that there are some that aren’t going to celebrate Christmas like most of us in San Diego County,” said Donnie Dee, president and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission. “We just want to take a day, a few hours, an afternoon and treat some guests to an incredible home-cooked Christmas meal.”

In addition to the meal, attendees were also given blankets, socks and hygiene kits.