‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ soars to $175M opening weekend

Posted 4:08 PM, December 22, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened atop the North American box office this weekend with $175.5 million, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” was second with $26.1 million grossed Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore.

“Frozen 2” was third with $12.3 million, followed by “Cats” with $6.5 million and “Knives Out” with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the 10 top-grossing films of the weekend were “Bombshell” ($5 million), “Richard Jewell” ($2.5 million), “Queen & Slim” ($1.85 million), “Black Christmas” ($1.8 million) and “Ford v. Ferrari” ($1.8 million).

