Stabbed man reports attack to Burger King employees

Posted 9:12 PM, December 22, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed near his ribs in the Midway District Sunday evening, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said a 37-year-old man entered a Burger King along the 3700 block of Rosecrans Street around 6 p.m. to alert employees of the attack. Police arrived and found the man suffering from at least one stab wound near his left ribs.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

Police were investigating the stabbing and said the attacker was described as a white male.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.751778 by -117.204405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.