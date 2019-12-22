Stabbed man reports attack to Burger King employees

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed near his ribs in the Midway District Sunday evening, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said a 37-year-old man entered a Burger King along the 3700 block of Rosecrans Street around 6 p.m. to alert employees of the attack. Police arrived and found the man suffering from at least one stab wound near his left ribs.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

Police were investigating the stabbing and said the attacker was described as a white male.